Naga's Senior Citizens get free vaccination against pneumonia

NAGA CITY, Aug. 14 (PIA) –The Department of Health (DOH) Region Office V, through the Camarines Sur Provincial Health Office (PHO) and the City Health Office (CHO) conducted free immunization against pneumonia to 500 senior citizens from the 27 barangays of this city, Friday, August 10 at the Naga City People’s Hall.

Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs. Anyone can get pneumonia, but some people are at a higher risk than others, and that includes the elders or senior citizens.

Dubbed as “Bakunado si Lolo at Lola Iwas Pulmonya,” the program is part of the advocacy of the DOH to ensure that senior citizens are protected against pneumonia that causes illnesses, mobility and mortality among people who are getting old.

City Mayor John G. Bongat, in his message said that the program is a manifestation that the local government of Naga does not neglect the welfare of the senior citizens.

“Ito po as isang pagpapakita ng tinatawag na inclusive governance. Lahat ng tao kasali sa health program and advocacy of the DOH and the OVP, in collaboration with the City of Naga. Sa gabos na mga Lolo asin Lola, padangat mi po kamo,”

(This is what we call inclusive governance. Everyone is included in the health program of the DOH and OVP, in collaboration with the City of Naga. To all Lolos and Lolas, we love you, we care for you), Bongat pointed out.

Speaking on behalf of DOH ROV Director Napoleon Arevalo, Dr. Rita Ang Bon calls on every one to continue supporting all the programs of the government in ensuring the continued healthy environment of every member of the society, from expectant mothers, to newly born babies, and most especially to our senior citizens.

“One of the things we need in order to be healthy, aside from proper diet, exercise, and staying away from vices, is to avail of the different services being offered by our government such as the immunization,” Bongat said.

The ceremonial vaccination or first person vaccinated was Dr. Vito “Butch” Borja, Head of the Naga City Health Office, who recently turned 60 years old and is now considered a Senior Citizen.

The occasion was graced by no less than Vice President Leni Robredo, who has been an advocate of the health programs of the government starting with her “Salud Mo, Kusog Mo” program when she was then the Congresswoman of the 3rd District of Camarines Sur.

The immunization program for senior citizens which started in 2012 was made possible by the DOH in collaboration with the Local Government Unit of Naga, the Office of the Vice President (OVP), and with Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), a pharmaceutical company and private partner of DOH in implementing their immunization programs. (LSM,JRM-PIAV/Camarines Sur)