CamSur Red Cross Youth mark IYD with school and community caravan

NAGA CITY, Aug. 16 (PIA) – Prior to the observance of the International Youth Day (IYD) which was celebrated August 12 in various parts of the country, Philippine Red Cross (PRC)-Camarines Sur Chapter through the Red Cross Youth (RCY) already conducted different events this month to highlight the significant role that the youth of today play.

As their opening salvo for the Youth Month, Camarines Sur RCY conducted its first ever School and Community Caravan covering schools and selected municipalities in the 2nd district of the province.

Thousands of students coming from different schools and universities came and listened to the lectures of PRC Camarines Sur Chapter Administrator Ma. Teresa Bongiad while she enjoined the partakers to be a part of the growing network of young volunteers in the country.

On August 3, the entire PRC Camarines Sur team including the Board of Directors hopped from the national high schools of Minalabac, San Fernando, Central Bicol State University of Agriculture (CBSUA)-Pasacao Campus to Pamplona National High School.

The school caravan, with youth volunteers coming from the RCYs of Ateneo College, Mariners Polytechnic Colleges, Ateneo Senior High, Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Technology (BISCAST), CBSUA Pasacao and Pili Campus filled every venue with enthusiasm and eagerness to become Red Cross volunteers and become part of the largest humanitarian organization in the world.

Schools coming from nearby schools, also representing their respective councils include Hobo National High School (NHS), Antipolo HS, Antipolo Heights Integrated School, Tinalmud HS, Dr Lorenzo P. Ziga Memorial HS, Pasacao Municipal HS, Rolando R. Andaya Sr Memorial HS, Lyceo De Pasacao, Arborvitae Plain Montessori, Inc., and La Floriane Institute of Learning, Inc.

On the next day, the caravan moved to visit 2nd district municipalities, this time engaging the barangay leaders to support the programs of the Red Cross. LGUs San Fernando and Pasacao were the host municipalities.

Bongiad expressed her gratitude to the volunteers, PRC staff, LGU and school heads and to the Board of Directors for their unequivocal support to the programs of PRC/

“The Red Cross Youth is one of the six major services of the Philippine Red Cross. We want to nurture the youth’s talent, development their full potential to be leaders, engage them in worthy endeavors and empower them through the many trainings that Red Cross is offering,” Bongiad added.

The jam-packed attendance is already a testimony of the warm acceptance of the youth to become a part of the billion of volunteers around the globe who are willing to share their time and help alleviate human suffering of the most vulnerable communities. (LSMacatangay, PIAV/CamarinesSur)