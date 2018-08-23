Ivan Mayrina co-anchors 24 Oras Weekend

Seasoned broadcast journalist Ivan Mayrina officially joins Pia Arcangel on GMA Network’s weekend primetime newscast 24 Oras Weekend.

Ivan welcomes his new role with gratitude and optimism.

“I consider it a great privilege to be trusted with 24 Oras Weekend. Alam kong malaking responsibilidad ang maging anchor ng flagship newscast ng GMA News and Public Affairs, pero tiwala ako na kaya ko itong tapatan ng karanasan, sipag, at dedikasyon,” says Ivan, who has been part of GMA News and Public Affairs since 2000.

In headlining 24 Oras Weekend with Pia, Ivan recognizes the challenge of handling a primetime newscast that has been consistently the top-rating program on its timeslot.

“Makakaasa ang mga manonood na lagi kong bitbit ang balitang tatak GMA: tama, patas, at walang kinikilingan,” he says, adding that he looks forward to spending his weekends serving the Filipino viewers who tune in to 24 Oras Weekend for the latest news and features.

For her part, Pia, looks forward to working again with Ivan. The two distinguished news personalities had worked together on Unang Hirit and 100% Pinoy.

“His journalistic background and years of experience will be a great asset to the show, and I trust that our partnership will bring viewers the same brand of credible and relevant information that our program has been serving every weekend, for the past eight years,” shares Pia.

Ivan has been recognized by various award-giving bodies. Last year, he was conferred the “Excellence in the Field of Broadcasting” award by the School Press Advisers Movement, Inc. (SPAM), joining GMA News pillars Mel Tiangco, Mike Enriquez, and Jessica Soho as the fourth recipient of the said award. He was also recognized as an “Outstanding Broadcaster” by the Public Attorney's Office.