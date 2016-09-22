Heart Evangelista-Escudero renews exclusive contract with GMA Network

Philippine TV’s Sweetheart Heart Evangelista-Escudero remains a loyal Kapuso as she renewed yesterday (September 19) her exclusive contract with GMA Network, Inc.

Present in the contract signing were GMA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, GMA President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto R. Duavit Jr., GMA Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Felipe S. Yalong, GMA Entertainment TV's Senior Vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable, GMA Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara, Senior Program Manager for ETV Charles Koo and Heart's manager Arnold Mendoza.

Heart is very happy to renew her ties with the Kapuso Network. “To GMA, thank you so much. You gave me a second chance in everything. When I started with them, sobrang hirap ng mga pinagdaanan ko and binigyan nila ako ng pagkakataon. I really became the person I never thought I would be with their help,” she said.

Heart considers being a Kapuso the turning point of her career. “GMA really was a huge help for me. I don’t know what would have happened to me if I didn’t move [to GMA]. It was a good decision,” Heart said.

Heart recently headlined the top-rating primetime series Juan Happy Love Story with Dennis Trillo. Doing the series, she said, reignited her passion and enthusiasm in her craft. “After Juan Happy Love Story, sobrang na in love ako ulit sa ginagawa ko, na-excite ako. Sobrang na-enjoy ko yung soap kasi very refreshing siya,” she explained.

Duavit has nothing but praises for Heart and he is very grateful with the actress’ renewal of contract, “We are proud to have Heart as a Kapuso talent and nagpapasalamat tayo sa patuloy niyang pagtitiwala sa GMA at sa patuloy niyang pagiging Kapuso. Heart is a versatile and professional artist, hindi lamang sa kanyang mga pagganap kundi maski sa kanyang pagpinta. Malaki ang nadadala niyang karangalan sa atin. So we’re very happy and proud,” said Duavit.

Rasonable said the Network will continue to provide quality projects for Heart since she is one of the Network’s versatile artists. “We’re very happy with the turnout of Juan Happy Love Story kasi we’ve seen Heart as the dramatic actress. Dito sa soap na ito, pinakita natin na kaya pala niyang maging light at magpatawa. And yung chemistry nila ni Dennis Trillo is undeniable. Ang daming natuwa at tayo rin ay natuwa. It’s just exciting for us that we saw a different side of her so it opens a lot of possibilities for the writers. Hopefully she does something different, not necessarily drama. So we’re expecting na mas marami pang project na ganun para mas maipakita pa natin ang range ni Heart,” Rasonable said.