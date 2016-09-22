Mark Herras renews contract with GMA Network

Multitalented actor Mark Herras remains a full-fledged Kapuso as he renewed his exclusive contract yesterday (September 20) with GMA Network, Inc.

Present in the contract-signing were GMA Entertainment TV's Senior Vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable; GMA Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara; GMA Artist Center Assistant Vice President and Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit Simoun Ferrer and GMA Artist Center Talent Manager Joy Marcelo.

During the contract signing, Mark said he is very happy to renew his contract with GMA 7 which he considers his home for the past 13 years, “After all these years, yung loyalty ko ay nasa GMA pa rin. Hindi magbabago yun dahil utang na loob ko sa kanila ang lahat na meron ako ngayon,” the Kapuso actor said.

Mark is considered to be one of the Kapuso Station’s home-grown and talented actors. He was discovered in the first season of the reality-based artista search Starstruck in 2003 and since then, he was given numerous projects which honed and developed his craft as an actor, host and versatile performer. At present, he top bills the top-rating Afternoon Prime drama Sa Piling Ni Nanay and the lead star of the recently-concluded series Conan, My Beautician.

“Nagpapasalamat talaga ako sa suporta ng GMA 7. Kaya ibinibigay ko ang best ko sa lahat ng ipinagkakatiwala nilang trabaho. Tuloy tuloy ang blessings na dumadating sa akin. And after renewing my contract, I’m ready to try different and more challenging roles. I want to show them na kaya kong gumawa ng kakaibang roles and prove to them also na I can deliver,” Mark added.

Rasonable said the network will continue to give Mark challenging roles and projects to further hone his acting skills, “Nakita naman natin na through the years, nag-improve talaga si Mark as an artist and as an actor. Kaya nakakatuwa that he has this energy and initiative to tell us all the things that he wants to do and all the roles that he wants to explore. And this is a sign of maturity as an artist and we will give that to him,” Rasonable said.