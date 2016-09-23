NAIA Expressway Phase 2A opens today

MANILA, Sept. 22 -- Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has opened the first section of phase 2 of the NAIA Expressway project at 12:01 am today. In attendance to the opening is DPWH Sec. Mark Villar.

The new elevated expressway will connect Macapagal Avenue and Pagcor Entertainment City in Pasay City to NAIA Terminals 1 and 2 in Parañaque City.

“This project would effectively improve traffic flow in the area and will cut travel time by at least 60%,” Villar said.

“We are determined to finish the second section which would connect NAIA Terminals 1, 2, and 3 to the South Luzon Expressway before Christmas season. We will maintain the 24/7 operations in this project,” he added.

The P20.45-billion NAIA Expressway Project is a four-lane, 12.65-kilometer elevated expressway (including ramps) and 2.22-kilometer at-grade road traversing Sales Avenue, Andrews Avenue, Parañaque River, MIAA Road and Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard.

When all phases are completed, the NAIA Expressway Project is expected to provide easy access to and from NAIA Terminals 1, 2, 3 and 4 and will interface with the South Luzon Expressway through Sales Interchange, Manila Cavite Toll Expressway and Macapagal Boulevard.