GMA bags four trophies at NAMIC Excellence in Multicultural Marketing Awards in New York City

GMA Network - through its global arm, GMA International - was the most-awarded Filipino company with four trophies at the 2016 Excellence in Multicultural Marketing Awards (EMMA) of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC). The awarding ceremonies were held during a special luncheon last September 21 at the New York Marriott Marquis in Manhattan, New York.

The US-based NAMIC EMMA recognizes outstanding marketing efforts for culturally diverse audiences and customers of different race, gender, and other market segments. GMA was recognized along with notable winners like HBO, Comcast, and XFINITY, among others.

Leading the roster of winners from GMA this year is the GMA Pinoy TV Van Wrap in Manitoba, Canada, which won 2nd place in the Out of Home category. This initiative was done in collaboration with Filipino-Canadian newspaper Ang Peryodiko in order to reach more Filipinos in Canada.

The 2015 GMA Pinoy TV Station ID, meanwhile, won 3rd place in the Television category. With its theme song sung by Kapuso West End diva Rachelle Ann Go, the station ID effectively highlighted GMA Pinoy TV’s mission of bringing Filipino abroad closer to home.

Also winning 3rd place are the GMA Pinoy TV Print Ads in Rogers Canada and the #MaGMAhalanTayoNgayongPasko: GMA Christmas Station ID Sing-Along Campaign in the Print Ad and Social Media categories, respectively. The GMA Pinoy TV Rogers Print Ads contributed to the increase in subscriber numbers of GMA’s three international channels GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV International via Rogers, while the #MaGMAhalanTayoNgayongPasko Sing-Along campaign proved to be an effective tool in strengthening GMA International’s ties with Filipino communities through the submission of videos online.

“We are grateful to NAMIC for the continued and consistent recognition of our marketing efforts over the last number of years. These awards inspire us as we strive to reach the unserved and underserved Filipino markets abroad,” said Mr. Joseph T. Francia, GMA First Vice President and Head of International Operations.