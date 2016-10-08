Mark Anthony Fernandez and other viral stories in KMJS

On Sunday (October 9), Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS) looks into stories that made it to the headlines and went viral lately.

Just last Monday, actor Mark Anthony Fernandez was arrested in Pampanga after authorities allegedly found one kilogram of marijuana in his car. It is not a secret that Mark has previously entered rehab for using illegal drugs but the actor was able to return to showbiz afterwards. How will Mark deal with his current problem, wherein if proven guilty, the actor faces life imprisonment?

Still drug-related but a more positive news is the story of the three gay brothers who joined Wowowinrecently. Tikoy, Ugie, and JM expressed their gratitude to their father who is now a changed man after being a drug-dependent. Aside from this, they are grateful for their mother who has accepted them for who they are. KMJS gets to know more about these three brothers.

Datu Jhoar Mocsin became popular for his Vine videos. He gained more followers when he included in his posts his girlfriend Suraina Akmad Ayob. Since then, the couple has become some sort of a showbiz love team. Last May, Mocsin and Ayob got married in front of their town mates.

Plus, KMJS meets the Bulilit Rappers of Makati. John Rey, Andrew, and Ralph became famous after they were caught on video rapping in the middle of Chino Roces in Makati. Aside from their talent in rhyming, their words reflect their struggles and dreams.

Catch these stories and more this Sunday in Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho after Hay, Bahay on GMA-7.