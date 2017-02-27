DOLE resolves 148 labor complaints under SENA in 2016 in Camarines Norte

DAET, Camarines Norte, Feb. 24 (PIA) - The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) provincial offie here has resolved 148 labor complaintsin 2016 under the Single Entry Approach (SENA) .

DOLE Camarines Norte provincial head Jane Rolda said that the 148 resolve cases were out of the 180 complaints filed by workers while the 32 that were not settled yet were elevated at the National Labor Relation Commission (NLRC).

SENA is a reform measure institutionalized by the DOLE in 2010 to effect faster, fairer and inexpensive settlement of labor issues. The system prevents them from maturing into actual labor cases that will be elevated and resolved under the formal adjudication process.

Rona said that the average duration in the settlement of the 148 cases were 7 to 14 days in Camarines Norte.

She added that of the cases solved more than P1.3 million monetary benefits were paid by employers to 740 workers during the settlement of the case.

The labor complaints were filed by workers against their employers in the private businesses in the province.

SENA is pursuant to the provisions of Department Order No. 107 wherein the manner shall result in a just, expeditious and inexpensive settlement of labor disputes through conciliation-mediation.

Under the SENA there is 30 calendar days maximum period to conduct the mandatory conciliation-mediation proceedings and if not settled should be referred the issue at the NLRC.

SENA is a citizen-centered system pivotal in the immediate resolution of grievances and de-clogging of labor cases. The program directs the set-up of single-entry approach desks (SEADs) in DOLE offices nationwide.

The SEADs serve as entry points in speeding up the resolution of all work-related issues affecting workers and employers. The SEADs role is to facilitate conciliation and mediation between parties within 30 calendar days or less. (MAL/RBM-PIA5/Camarines Norte)