Domestic airport soon to rise in Partido

SAN JOSE, Camarines Sur, Feb.20 (PIA) -- “I am living my father’s dream. When he was governor of Camarines Sur, he envisioned an airport to rise here. Now, it will be realized under my term and under his grandson’s effort, Department of Energy USEC Wimpy Fuentebella.”

These were the words of Camarines Sur 4th District Rep.Noli Fuentebella during the staking ceremony of the proposed Partido Domestic Airport at Sitio Bongliw, Barangay Pugay, San Jose, here, as he recalled former Governor Felix Fuentebella Sr.’s dream of an air facility sprawled at the said town.

The airport is one of the priority projects of President Rodrigo R. Duterte as part of his vision to connect islands and far flung areas and ensure accessibility of transport from the place of origin to the point of destination.

Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC) Secretary Arthur P. Tugade stated that this is part of the President’s marching order under the Convenience Mobility of Transportation program.

Tugade was invited as one of the distinguished guests during the staking ceremony of the Proposed Partido Domestic Airport Friday, February 17 here together with Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi, CAAP Director General Jim Sytiongco and some Chinese Investors.

The site covers an 80-hectare vast expanse of land area with 1.6 kilometers runway and 0.3 kilometer overrun. Another 30 hectares of land for the expansion of the 2.6 kilometers additional runway space will also be added.

Fuentebella said that an initial Php40M will be taken from the coffers of the government as part of its 80M counterpart. A private company will undertake the construction of the said airport.

Secretary Cusi welcomed the domestic airport to be built in the Partido area as one of the probable sites for additional gasoline stations and a possible location for a Solar Energy plant. He pledged his support and assured Fuentebella that he will immediately provide electricity at the airport once the ground works commence.

A Chinese representative from the Aviation Development Company and Solar Energy plant based in Hongkong said that the Chinese government fully supports their partnership with PDA as they look forward to the speedy approval of the DOTC of the said project.

Fuentebella added that the airport will surely spur economic growth and will further boost the tourism activities in the Fourth Congressional District of Camarines Sur and will serve as a link to world-class spots in the province, especially the Atulayan Island in Sagnay town, Caramoan, and the Partido Riviera. (MAL/LSM-PIA5/Camarines Sur)