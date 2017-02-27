Glaiza de Castro and Kristoffer Martin renew ties with GMA Network

Multi-talented and award-winning actors, Glaiza de Castro and Kristoffer Martin, renewed their exclusive contracts with the Kapuso Network yesterday (February 21).

Present in the contract signing were GMA Entertainment TV's Senior Vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable; GMA Artist Center Assistant Vice President and Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit Simoun Ferrer and GMAAC Talent Manager Tracy Garcia.

Also in attendance was Glaiza’s co-manager, Manny Vallester. Both Glaiza and Kristoffer are co-managed by the GMA Artist Center.

Glaiza shared that she is very contented and happy with the way GMA is handling her career all these years. “More than 10 years na ako sa GMA and masasabi ko na hindi ako nagkamali talaga ng decision to stick with the Network kasi dito ako nag-grow as an actor and as a person. Sobrang grateful ako kasi hindi lahat nabibigyan ng chance to do roles as diverse tulad ng ginagawa ko. Natutuwa ako na hindi ako nakakulong lang sa isang role. GMA has been giving me the chance to play with my characters.”

At present, she is part of the country’s No. 1 primetime seriesEncantadia as Sang’gre Pirena. She is very grateful to GMA for entrusting her one of the important roles in the hit telefantasya. “Nakakatuwang isipin na yung Encantadia is running for almost a year now. At itong show na ito ay nagbigay talaga ng maraming breaks sa akin. Ako, as Pirena, ang haba ng tinakbo ng character ko. Ngayon mabait na siya pero after that, napakarami pang aabangan na kahit ako ay nag-aabang din what’s next for me,” the singer-actress said.

Meanwhile, Kristoffer said he is very pleased to renew his contract with the Kapuso Network, “I’ve been with GMA for 6 years now and I am so happy kasi sila yung nagbigay sa akin ng opportunity na ipakita yung talent ko. Sila yung kasama ko since nagstart ako hanggang sa ngayon. Actually work-wise, wala akong masabi sa kanila kasi lahat ng ibigay nila sa akin na projects, talagang happy ako.”

Kristoffer last appeared in the successful Afternoon Prime seriesHahamakin Ang Lahat together with his perennial love team Joyce Ching. Aside from acting, the home-grown Kapuso actor also dabbles in singing as well. He performed the theme song “Sa Piling Mo” of the top-rating drama series Alyas Robin Hood.

“Tuwang-tuwa ako talaga. Hindi ko na-imagine na kakagatin ng viewers at marami yung magkakagusto sa kanta. Every time na may mall show ako, eto yung palaging nire-request na kantahin ko.”

During the contract signing, Rasonable assured the fans of Glaiza and Kristoffer that the Network will continue to provide good and quality projects for the two prime artists, “We consider them as ‘babies’ of GMA. Dito na sila nag-grow, so, masaya kami na pinili pa rin nila to stay with us. We assure their fans na patuloy naming susuportahan ang kanilang careers.”