Ruby and Benjie have an unwelcome guest in Karelasyon

Ruby Rodriguez, Benjie Paras, and Jerald Napoles star in a riot of an episode ofKarelasyon this Saturday (Feb. 25).

To remedy their seemingly cold relationship, spouses Michael (Benjie) and Tina (Ruby) decided to have a second honeymoon for their upcoming anniversary.

Yet their romantic getaway takes a different turn when Michael’s best friend Jeffrey (Jerald) tags along. Jeffrey is currently having problems of his own that he badly needs his one and only best buddy. So instead of bonding with Tina, Michael ends up spending more time with Jeffrey. Tina gets really annoyed by this set-up that she could not help but be jealous and doubtful of Jeffery’s real personality.

Will the best friend prove to be the worst enemy? Will Michael and Tina still be able to salvage their relationship when Michael gives more importance to his friend more than his wife?

Written and directed by Adolf Alix., Jr., this episode also features Maey Bautista.

Join Carla Abellana every Saturday in Karelasyon after Case Solved on GMA-7.