6 dead in Tabaco City road mishap

LEGAZPI CITY, March 5 (PNA) —- Six people died on the spot and three others were injured when the driver of a 22-wheeler truck lost control of the wheels and the vehicle collided with a motorcycle running on the opposite lane before smashing onto two houses alongside the national highway in Tabaco City, Albay, said a report that reached the headquarters here of the Police Regional Office (PRO5)-Bicol on Monday morning.

Sr. Insp. Ma. Luisa Calubaquib, PRO5 spokesperson, said their investigation showed the driver of the motorcycle identified as Albert Barogo, 37, was decapitated and his upper torso was severed due to the impact of the accident that occurred at the national highway at the boundaries of Barangay Estancia in Malinao, Albay and Barangay Quinastillojan in Sabloyon Road, Tabaco City around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

She said Barogo’s back-riders -- his wife Jasmin, 36 and son Clark Camiro, 2, -- all residents of Soa village, Malinao also died on the spot.

Investigators said the truck was traversing the highway from Ligao City going to Tabaco City when the driver lost control of the steering wheel, took the opposite lane and collided with the motorcycle before hitting the two houses on the roadside.

The truck driver and his two helpers also died on the spot after they were pinned down by their cargo of tons of steel sheets they were supposed to deliver to Tabaco City.

Police identified the driver as Orlando B. Campo, 49, a resident of Naga City, Camarines Sur and the two truck helpers as Rommel M. Nantes, 27 and James L. Romero, both residents of Camalig, Albay.

It took hours for the rescue team from the Bureau of Fire Protections of Tabaco City to retrieve the bodies of the truck helpers.

The bodies of the six fatalities were brought to the Ziga Memorial District Hospital in Tabaco City around 6:10 p.m. Three members of a family living in one of two houses that were rammed by the truck were also injured and rushed to the same hospital.

They were identified as Daniel Bonganay, 57, Jeffrey, 36 and Jazon, 28. Police said the family members suffered injuries in the head and body.

Probers said their initial investigation showed the truck driver lost control of the steering wheel after the brakes of the trailer truck malfunctioned. (PNA) LAP/GVR/JH/CBD