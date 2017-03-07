Ariella Arida bares life story on Tunay na Buhay

This Wednesday (March 8) on Tunay na Buhay, host Rhea Santos sits down with beauty queen and Kapuso host Ariella Arida.

Ariella started as a small-town beauty. She was crowned “Binibining Laguna 2011” but failed on her bid to win “Miss Philippines Earth” the following year. She didn't give up though. And when she joined “Binibining Pilipinas 2013”, she finally took home the crown and even placed third in the “Miss Universe” pageant.

Now, Ariella is a regular fixture on television, being a co-host of the game show Wowowin.

What was life back then for Ariella? And what were the difficulties she had to face before becoming a certified beauty queen?

Find out this Wednesday on Tunay na Buhay with Rhea Santos, after Saksi on GMA-7.