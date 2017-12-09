DOH lauds LGUs, health stakeholders during Salud Bikolnon Awards

NAGA CITY, Dec. 6 (PIA) --- The Department of Health (DOH) Regional Office V lauded the significant contribution of their partners in the successful implementation of various health programs of the government during the 8th Salud Bikolnon Annual Recognition and Awarding held at the Avenue Plaza Hotel, Monday here.

With the theme “Pagpakusog asin Pagdara kan Serbisyong Salud sa Komunidad” (Strengthening the delivery of health services in the community) various local government units (LGUs), health implementers and other stakeholders ramped off the stage in an ASEAN inspired attire to receive their awards.

First on the list of the awardees are the Municipal Government of Juban and Casiguran in Sorsogon and the municipalities of Guinobatan, Tabaco and Daraga in Albay. The aforementioned LGUs are proud recipients of the DOH Red Orchid Awards which speak of their adherence to a 100% tobacco-free environment.

LGU Daraga will receive Php200,000.00 having reached the category of a Hall Famer while the rest will receive Php100,000.00.

Under the hospital category, Dr. Fernando B. Duran Sr. Memorial Hospital in Sorsogon and Juan M. Alberto Memorial District Hospital in San Andres, Catanduanes will receive the same award, while the Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges in Nabua, here in Camarines Sur made it too under the School Category.

The Red Orchid Awards was also bestowed to the following offices under the Government Category: BJMP District Jails in Albay, Legazpi City, Sorsogon City and Naga City District Jail. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Camarines Norte and the Civil Service Commission V in Legazpi which is now a Hall of Fame holder.

The provincial government of Masbate was one of the most applauded awardee, taking home most of the most coveted recognition: Best No Balance Billing award, Rabies Free Island award given to its four municipalities, namely; Batuan, Monreal, San Jacinto and San Fernando. It was also adjudged as one of the two top performing province on community-based deworming.

The City government of Masbate is also one of the Best Implementers of National TB Control Program. The following LGUs was also given with the same award under the municipal category: Manito in Albay, Jose Panganiban in Camarines Norte, Sangay in Camarines Sur, Viga in Catanduanes, and Bulan in Sorsogon.

The Bicol Medical Center (BMC) made it to the Best Achiever for Belly Gud for Health( 2nd runner up), together with the Ziga Memorial Hospital in Tabaco City while Dr. Fernando B. Duran Sr. Memorial District Hospital n Sorsogon grabbed the crown as Champion. ( LSMacatangay, PIAV/Camarines Sur)