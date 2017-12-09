Radyo Agila’s SM chairs KBP Camarines Sur Chapter

NAGA CITY, Dec. 6 (PIA) -- Radyo Agila Bicolandia’s DZLW Station Manager Joel Echalose will now take the reign as the newly-elected Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) Camarines Sur Chapter Chairman after majority of the Station Managers affirmed their votes during their local chapter election held yesterday afternoon at Café Federico, Crown Hotel, here.

The meeting cum election, according to Radyo Pilipinas OIC Station Manager Grace Refama Simando was one of the most attended elections so far, graced by the presence of the heads of the local radio stations in Camarines Sur.

Echalose conveyed his gratitude to the KBP Camarines Sur Chapter, especially to outgoing Chairman Romar Vasquez of DWYN Love Radio, KBP Regional Coordinator Cris Bersabe of Energy FM and to all station managers who entrusted to him the role and obligation of ensuring that all member stations will abide by the standards set by the organization.

“It was such an honor to be elected as the new KBP chairman. Let me assure our members that my leadership will be guided by the mandate set by the organization. My main objective is for all the members of the media to be united,” Echalose added.

Other newly elected officers include; Vasquez as Vice Chairman; Victoria Gumabao of PBN TV5/DWOK Fm as Secretary; Treasurer- Rita Lookresha Labanon of Bombo Radyo; Brigada Kim Reolo of Brigada News FM as Auditor and Simando of Radyo Pilipinas as Standards Performance Officer.

The KBP is a broadcast media organization with various local chapters scattered all over the country. It seeks to promote professionalism among its members, particularly aiming to push for the promotion of adherence to practice professional and ethical standards among its member-stations.

The organization’s “bible”- the Broadcast Code of Ethics will serve as the member’s guide on the execution and delivery of news, public affairs programs, political broadcasts and commentaries, among others. (LSMacatangay, PIAV/Camarines Sur)